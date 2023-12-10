Deyvis Orosco is a Peruvian singer who is characterized by coming from a humble family and forging his artistic career from the legacy of his late father, Johnny Orosco. The interpreter of 'I won't fall in love again' is close to taking an important step in his family life: he will soon marry the mother of his son, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. In this regard, recently, he has been questioned for supposedly keeping his mother in the 'shadow', while, on the other hand, he always shines alongside Jessica Newton. Given this, the singer left a strong message.

What did Deyvis Orosco say about Cassandra Sánchez's family?

Deyvis Orosco He praised the family of his fiancée Cassandra Sánchez in conversation with Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel. The cumbiambero also told of the different customs that he perceived between both families.

“A wonderful family that had a different way of living. While my family didn't have the opportunity to celebrate because they had to work hard, they were fortunate enough to celebrate all the time. So, since we met, I did one thing and they were there accompanying me in my triumphs,” said Deyvis Orosco.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez will get married on December 21. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Deyvis Orosco

How does Deyvis Orosco's mother get along with Jessica Newton?

The Peruvian artist made it clear that there is a fairly good relationship between his mother and Jessica Newton, although people believe otherwise. According to what he said, they even get together and have the best time.

“Today there is a huge relationship (between families), my family has grown in a way that you cannot imagine. My mom interacts a lot with Jessica, my mom is not public and she laughs every time they say 'why isn't your mom in the photo', and she dies of laughter and Jessica having coffee at the house together, both enjoying their grandson,” he added.

