Cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco commemorated Father’s Day with a dedication to his father, Johnny Orosco, founder of the group Nectar.

Through Instagram, the interpreter of “Love at first sight” shared an unpublished photograph in which he appears smiling, as a child, next to the deceased Cumbiambero.

“You were, are and always will be the best dad in the world … A kiss to heaven. Happy father’s day # ConCariño ”, expressed Deyvis Orosco in the description of the publication of the social network, which already has more than 11,000 reactions from users.

In this way, Deyvis Orosco joins the list of artists who remembered their deceased parents on Father’s Day.

Johnny Orosco lost his life on May 13, 2007 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The leader of the group Nectar traveled to give a concert in that country; however, he and his fellow musicians suffered a vehicle accident that caused his death.

Deyvis Orosco revealed that his father saved him from suffering the accident in Argentina, because at first they both agreed that he was going to accompany him during the tour, but the founder of the Nectar group she had a premonitory dream, so she decided not to take her son.

“Two days before, my dad had a dream, the plane in which the group was traveling suffered a malfunction and caught fire. When my dad told my mom about his dream, he told her that’s why he had decided not to take me, and my mom nodded. The two decided to get me off that plane, from that tragedy in which I fell off the May 25th bridge in Buenos Aires and caught fire, “the singer recounted in his autobiographical book.

