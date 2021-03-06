On Friday March 5, Deyvis Orosco premiered his new production “Bonsai”, whose lyrics and video clip are an ode to the love story he has with the businesswoman Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid.

“Tell me if you want to reach old people watching sunsets,” asks the Bomboncito de la Cumbia in the letter composed by him. “I want to marry you on all continents,” he says.

Through Instagram, Jessica Newton’s daughter responded using another of the verses of “Bonsai”: “Yes on all continents and in 100 different languages, my love.”

In her publication, Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid also revealed that Deyvis Orosco kept the content of her new musical project a secret with the intention of surprising her.

“I will not forget the day when @kayfex, @cevallosmusic @hablamioido spent a whole day shaping this song,” commented the businesswoman, mentioning the artists KAYFEX, Sebastián Cevallos Y Mauricio Ramirez.

“Anyone would think it was the CIA’s best kept secret because they wouldn’t let me listen to it,” he said.

“I hope this song reminds you that love is and how important it is that it comes from the heart,” Cassandra Sánchez expressed to her followers, to end by reaffirming her love for Deyvis Orosco: “Thank you for this nice surprise.”

5.3.2021 | Post by Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid about the song “Bonsai” by Deyvis Orosco. Photo: Cassandra Sanchez / Instagram

Deyvis Orosco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.