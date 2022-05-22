Live on in your heart. Deyvis Orosco he was a young man of 20 when he lost his father, the one remembered Johnny Orosco, in a tragic accident that also took all the members of the Nectar Group. The cumbiambero remembered his father in an interview with “You are in all” and the legacy he left in Peruvian music.

The singer recalled the difficult moments he had to face when he learned of his father’s death. In the midst of disbelief over the loss, he had to travel to Argentina to be able to repatriate the remains of Johnny Orosco and the other members of the orchestra.

“ Fifteen years where from one moment to another, not only changed my life, but also changed the history of popular music in the country, positioning the genre as one of the most powerful. Beyond that, this accident made him recognize himself as part of us, something that was not fully accepted, “said the ‘cumbia sweetie’.

Deyvis also stressed that his father would be happy to see how important the music of the Nectar Group and that Johnny “came to be greater than he imagined.”

“He became someone he never thought he would be. Today his legacy lives on, songs like ‘Arbolito’, ‘Pecadora’ (and) ‘Ojitos hechiceros’ are inevitable at any gathering. Not only in one sector, but throughout the country, ”she assured.

In addition to this, the singer of “Don’t think so important” talked about the relationship with his father. He specified that he always had his opinion on the issues he launched with Grupo Nectar.

“He asked me what songs I liked to greet me and in ‘Pecadora’ he says Deyvis Orosco —and until now he continues to dance—”, he added.