Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid will pass through the altar. Although they have tried to keep some details of their relationship confidential, it has now been revealed that the leader of the Néctar group already has a date for his marriage to Jessica Newton’s daughter, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. The person in charge of revealing the news was the host Janet Barboza on the program ‘America Today’.

Did Janet Barboza confirm Deyvis and Cassandra’s wedding?

“Speaking of marriages and couples, Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra are getting married. They haven’t invited me, but I already saw the invitation and they took a photo. How good to congratulate Deyvis,” said Barboza and then the journalist Veronica Linares He added that a few weeks ago the singer had already confirmed that he was going to get married soon.

“A few days ago I interviewed Deyvis and this was a recurring question from his followers (about the wedding), he answered me that it was soon, but I didn’t think how soon,” he said.

How long have Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra been engaged?

Few know that Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid were engaged twice. The first time was in 2020. The singer held a private ceremony in which the young woman’s family was present, such as her mother Jessica Newton, and he knelt to make her romantic proposal.

“It was such a natural surprise, I cried with them. It was like a movie, unforgettable. We have received one more child with God’s blessing, we are happy,” Newton told the media at the time.

The second time came two years later, in 2022, and this time the marriage proposal had several witnesses. Deyvis Orosco was performing a concert with the group Néctar in the capital and knelt down again to ask his now girlfriend for his hand. “My love, we got engaged in a different way and now I ask you with all my people,” the singer is heard saying while his fans screamed with excitement at what they saw.

