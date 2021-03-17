Deyvis Orosco joined the process of economic reactivation of domestic tourism and on his own initiative wants to disseminate landscapes of Macchu Picchu, which has been, like many places, hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Invited by the mayor of the wonder of the world, Darwin Baca León, the cumbia singer is getting ready to record a video clip in the famous citadel in the coming weeks.

“This project will be the union of Deyvis Orosco with one of the wonders of the world, such as Machu Picchu. With this video clip I am going to promote all the beauty of the Inca citadel, in addition to promoting that all residents are already prepared and in a position to receive tourists from around the world, as they have strict biosafety and sanitary protection measures, “said Orosco, appointed by the mayor as the Illustrious Guest of Machu Picchu, it’s a statement.

Deyvis Orosco joins the reactivation of tourism and records in Machu Picchu. Photo: broadcast

Likewise, it was announced that the singer was this weekend in the Cusco district to meet with the authorities, It also sponsored the delivery of the first medicinal oxygen generating plant in Machu Picchu town, which will serve to serve its population and tourists who are affected by the coronavirus.

“I am completely sure that we are going to get up from this crisis very soon. As a Peruvian artist, I believe that it is necessary to support the country’s economy to reactivate, and tourism is a very important sector that must be supported by all. If I can support with this grain of sand I do it selflessly “, he commented. Deyvis Orosco.

He sponsored the delivery of the first medicinal oxygen generating plant in Machu Picchu town. Photo: broadcast

