He broke his silence. Deyvis Oroscospoke for the first time about the controversy caused after it was announced that Mario Cortijo will play him in the series that Michelle Alexander will make about your life. However, the questions began when users pointed out that the actor had no physical resemblance to the actor. ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’. What did Deyvis say about this topic? Find out in this note.

What did Deyvis Orosco say about his next series?

Deyvis Orosco decided to speak out about the avalanche of criticism he received after the election of Mario Cortijo as protagonist of the series ‘Your name and mine, with love.’

“These are people who don’t know, I can’t blame them because they don’t know, someone makes a comment about something they don’t know… what is known about Deyvis, that he sang or that he had to deal with his father’s accident and that he Everything was easy, that’s what people have thought these years, what no one knows is what one has experienced and when they see what has been prepared, they will surely be surprised by more things.”the singer told Trome.

On the other hand, he also downplayed the harsh words of Magaly Medinawho hinted that Mario Cortijo’s casting was due to Orosco’s ego, and stated that he is proud of his origins.

“I have nothing to say, I am proud to be Peruvian, I am a cholo power. Those of us who are in the middle have to understand that we talk about everyone, this is part of what we have to do, I have been away in recent years because I was more involved in business, but now that I decided to return, it remains Of course, if someone talks about something it is because it is useful, if you are not useful, they do not talk about you.”said the ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’.

What did Magaly Medina say about the actor who will play Deyvis in her bioseries?

Magaly Medinaquestioned Deyvis Oroscofor choosing the actorMario Cortijoto personify him in his autobiographical series due to the little similarity between the two.

“I think they did a bad casting. How are they going to put that little one? He’s nothing like Deyvis. Oh, how funny. In other words, there is no point of comparison,” said the TV host.

