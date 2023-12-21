Deyvis Orosco He was in the eye of the storm a few weeks ago following a comment about his future wife, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton. The cumbia singer's statements unleashed that characters like Magaly Medina They will criticize him harshly; But not only that, on social networks they questioned 'Bomboncito' for the way he expressed himself. Within hours of getting married, Johnny Orosco's son spoke out and pointed out that his words were “distorted.” In this note, we tell you all the details.

What did Deyvis Orosco say about Cassandra Sánchez, which generated controversy?

Some days ago, Deyvis Orosco He referred to the criticism that the mother of his son and businesswoman has received, Cassandra Sanchez, about your weight. Given this, the cumbia singer made a comment that generated a stir.

“I fell in love with my wife, not her packaging. All women must be clear about something, that they have to value themselves for who they are, not for what is said. My wife is an incredible woman and mother. “Only she knows why she is like this, she should blame me, that's what I have to do, I have nothing to do with it,” said the interpreter.

What is the explanation that Deyvis gave about his controversial comment about Cassandra Sánchez?

In an interview for the program 'Everything is filtered', Deyvis Orosco He broke his silence and defended himself against the criticism he received for his comment about his partner, Cassandra Sánchez.

“She is aware that being Jessica's daughter and Deyvis' partner, she is exposed. At some point I made a comment that was distorted, when I said, 'she knows why she is like this', it was not because I decided to do it, but because there is a health condition behind that she has decided not to touch. What I did and what I will always do is reaffirm that my wife is the most beautiful in all her versions,” he concluded.

Where will Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married and what will their guests wear?

This Thursday, November 21, thecivil wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchezin the Park Room, of the Miraflores Park hotel, from 6:00 pm It should be noted that the wedding report was broadcast by Trome and it was known that the guests at the wedding will attend with a respective 'dress code': women must wear a long blue dress; the men, black tailor.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez made their romance official in 2018. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras /LR/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez

