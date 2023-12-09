In the midst of Magaly Medina’s criticism of Deyvis Orosco For his upcoming wedding to Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, the cumbia singer spoke out on the subject in an interview and distanced himself from the show host, making it clear if there was ever a friendship between the two. The popular ‘Bomboncito’ also acknowledged that he does have some good experiences with the controversial presenter of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’.

Were Magaly Medina and Deyvis Orosco friends?

The leader of Grupo Néctar was a guest on the interview program Christopher Gianotti on YouTube, where one of the most anticipated questions was about his differences between him and the journalist Magaly Medina, who constantly criticized him for delaying his wedding with Cassandra Sanchez and, recently, for supposedly taking away the bride’s prominence on social networks, a few days before her wedding.

“What happened? Because there was a friendship, which we all saw, that was very affectionate on both sides and, from one moment to the next, it breaks.“Gianotti questioned. To which the Peruvian artist answered and clarified: “In reality, the friendship that Magaly had, I have always said and expressed respect for all the people who do their work, the friendship was between Jessica (Newton), my mother-in-law, and her. They had a very strong friendship. At some point we became very close. I honestly don’t know what happened“he explained.

Does Deyvis Orosco have good memories with Magaly Medina?

As you remember, until some time ago Magaly Medina was very close to Jessica Newton and her family, she even became godmother to the son ofe Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez. However, all this remained in the past after the rift between the ‘Urraca’ and the organizer of Miss Peru, triggering a series of criticisms between the two, which also had an impact on the cumbia singer and his fiancée. Despite this, Deyvis affirms that he has some good memories with the ATV presenter.

“I didn’t understand, because I met her, we shared quite nice personal moments. People have to understand that we figures are also people and we have defects and virtues. I remember many gestures in her favor, many good things at her time and that is what I am going to stay with. I understood that it could have been because of her work and I was part of the environment. (…) I decided not to answer anything (…) I preferred to stay out of it“, he expressed.

What did Magaly Medina say about Deyvis Orosco?

Magaly Medina does not see favorably that Deyvis Orosco Show how you are preparing for your wedding. She alleges that she is taking the spotlight away from her partner Cassandra Sánchez, since she has not been seen sharing a video in which she looks for different options for her dress, as other figures in the show usually do.

“I’m not criticizing for the sake of criticizing. It really gives me great pleasure that Cassandra is getting married, that the man who is by her side gives her the value that she has and that she lives her dream like any bride, I don’t want to see her hidden or behind. She is the one who has to shine that day and I would love to see her choose her wedding dress (…) Now it’s your turn (Deyvis) to step aside and let her enjoy this unique moment (…). He is the center of attention, “I don’t like that narcissistic attitude. I’m seeing too much egocentrism,” he expressed.