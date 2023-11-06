Nothing was kept silent. Deyvis Orosco referred to the much-talked-about discussion that he and his partner, Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid, had with Magaly Medina, just before the show host became the godmother of the couple’s little son. The Cumbiambero had preferred to maintain a hermetic silence on the matter until now, what things did he reveal? Find out in the following note.

What did Deyvis Orosco say about Magaly Medina?

Deyvis Orosco was interviewed by the cameras of ‘Day D’ and talked about various musical projects and his future plans with Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid. However, in one part of the conversation, the reporter decided to ask him about the scandal unleashed after his public fight with Magaly Medinawhich caused her to be eliminated from the couple’s close circle, removing the title of ‘godmother’ of the couple’s only child.

After the question from the ‘Día D’ journalist, Deyvis and Cassandra tried to downplay the matter, smiling and stating that Medina was never their friend, but rather that she was close to Jessica Newton, Sanchez de Lamadrid’s mother.

“There are internal issues there and we are going to make that very clear… The friendship we had was Jessica’s friendship with Magaly, we have never had absolutely anything to do with it and the details stay with us”stated the leader of Nectar.

On the other hand, Cassandra highlighted the role of the godmother that they chose instead of Magaly, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter. Elena Rosewho has composed songs for renowned artists such as Maluma, Selena Gomez, Becky G and Karol G.

“We always decided to keep the good. Beyond being able to say or stop saying things, I think that one keeps the beautiful moments, the good moments, and what I am grateful for today is the beautiful family that I have and the relationship that I have. “we can have as a family. And, thank God, Milan has a godfather and a godmother who take care of him and love him very much,” Jessica Newton’s daughter said.

