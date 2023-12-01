Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid They have already announced the date of their long-awaited wedding and will soon celebrate their union after more than two years of relationship. There was much speculation about what the ceremony would be like in which the singer of the Nectar Group and the daughter of Jessica Newton, even that everything could be with an exchange. However, the son of the remembered Johnny Orosco and his wife were present at an América TV event and were able to tell some details of what their civil marriage will be like.

What will Cassandra Sánchez’s wedding dress be like?

Cassandra Sánchez does not hide her excitement about the upcoming celebration of her wedding with Deyvis Orosco, so she decided to share some images of what her wedding dress will be like, with which she will arrive at the altar to seal her love with the father of her child. Thus, last Thursday, November 30, she published a video about it.

“Closer and closer. Loving it. My dress is so special to me,” she wrote, while showing the fabrics with which her dress would be made, since it seems that Cassandra wants to have everything ready for the moment when she says “yes.” .

What did Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez say about their wedding?

Deyvis and Cassandra attended the América TV pre-sale, in which the biographical series of ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’ and the ‘América hoy’ cameras took advantage of their presence to ask them some questions about their marriage, which will take place on December 21 at an expensive hotel in Miraflores. In addition, the daughter of the Miss Peru organizer did not rule out the possibility of having a second child next year.

“We’re trying to keep it as private as possible, (we want) something very small. (About his ‘honeymoon’) The truth is, I am extremely simple and so is my wife when it comes to that kind of thing. We are sharing a very intimate moment, in which we can do it here with the people we love. “It will be a small reception and we will really enjoy this wonderful event.”said the singer.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez confirm their wedding date

After speculation arose about the date on which the wedding will take place Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, it was finally revealed when the cumbia singer and the mother of his son will marry. Both published a video in which they showed photos of their childhood and at the end they showed that they will reach the altar this December 21st.

