The big day has arrived. Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid will reach the altar today in an intimate ceremony that will take place at the Park Room, at the Miraflores Park hotel. The couple has been sharing photos and videos of their wedding preparations through social media. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the expected union between Deyvis and Cassandra.

When do Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid They will get married today, Thursday, December 21.

Where will the marriage be?

The intimate wedding ceremony between Deyvis and Cassandra will take place at the Park Room, at the Miraflores Park hotel. Jessica Newton said that this facility is very “special for the family.” The proposal for the hand of the daughter of the 'Mother of the Misses' was also held there.

Confirmed guests at Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding

One of the most anticipated guests at the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco is Jessica Newton the mother of the bride. The former beauty queens who were present at the influencer's bachelorette party are also expected to attend: Janick Maceta, Laura Spoya and Camila Escribens.