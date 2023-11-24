Magaly Medina He began his program this Thursday, November 23, talking about Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, who were recently said to be about to get married, after a series of criticisms for not taking this important step after several years of relationship and a child, fruit of said romance. Initially, the information was released that they would marry this Saturday, November 25, taking advantage of the birthday of their first-born. In that sense, the ATV figure revealed the date on which both will say ‘yes’ and the couple ended up confirming the news only minutes later.

When will Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid get married?

Despite the fact that it was said that the singer Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez would get married this weekend and the statements of Jessica Newton in which she denied this information, the driver Magaly Medina did not hesitate to announce the true date and place in which the civil wedding ceremony between the leader of the Nectar Group and the daughter of the organizer of the beauty pageants will take place.

“Yes, they are getting married, it is already confirmed, we saw the virtual report that they sent to their guests for their civil wedding. No, it’s not going to be this Saturday along with the son’s birthday, I thought they wanted to save a little. They are going to do it on December 21 in one of the rooms at the Belmond Miraflores Park hotel, where Jessica Newton does her Miss Peru events, there was also the baby shower, the baptism. In other words, the juicy exchange“explained the television figure.

Did Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez confirm their wedding date?

A few minutes after Magaly revealed the date on which the ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’ and Jessica Newton’s daughter will marry, the leading couple themselves were in charge of confirming what the ‘Urraca’ said on their program.

The leader of the Nectar Group made the announcement official with a video dedicated to the mother of his son, which shows photographs of both of them since they were children and which ends by revealing that on December 21 they will reach the altar through civil means.