Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez sealed their love in a ceremony to celebrate their civil marriage, this Thursday, December 21, at a well-known hotel in Miraflores. The now couple of husbands She was accompanied by her closest family and friends, who were happy for this important step in their relationship. Some of her guests shared some moments of the romantic event.

YOU CAN SEE: Wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez, TODAY: This was how the couple entered the altar

What was it like when Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez entered the altar?

The bride and groom entered the altar; Deyvis, on the arm of her mother; and cassandra, on the arm of his father. Everyone present was dazzled by the bride's dress. The couple seemed very in love and happy to take this important step, surrounded by their loved ones.

YOU CAN SEE: Deyvis and Cassandra are getting married!: how did their love begin, how many children do they have and what will their wedding be like?

How was Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding?

The entire ceremony was carried out with great secrecy; However, some of the guests were able to capture some moments of the wedding. Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid. Former Miss Peru Valeria Piazza recorded a video in which the now-married couple can be seen celebrating very happily after saying “yes.”

“May they always be very happy,” wrote the model and host of 'America spectacles'. Furthermore, the happy couple had their first wedding dance and neither of them stopped looking at the other, always smiling.

#Deyvis #Orosco #Cassandra #Sánchez #married #gave #quotYeahquot #intimate #ceremony