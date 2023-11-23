The bells are ringing! Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid They are one of the most solid couples in the Peruvian environment and as a result of their love they had a son, whom today they see growing up every day. In the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, the ‘Magpie’ pointed out that this couple would have everything ready to take the next step in the relationship, although Jessica Newton wants to hide it in different ways. The ATV host was encouraged to give details and offered her opinion on this possible nuptial union.

When would Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

He said Magaly Medina, Deyvis and Cassandra would have decided to unite their lives forever next Saturday. “(The child’s) birthday has already happened, but it seems that they will have another birthday this weekend and what I imagine, this is an idea that I have, that yes, they are going to take advantage of the child’s birthday party, so that oh Surprise, the child’s parents are getting married,” said Magaly Medina.

What did Jessica Newton say about her daughter Cassandra’s possible wedding?

The organizer of Miss Peru linked live with ‘America Today’ and spoke about Deyvis and Cassandra after rumors of a wedding. Jessica Newton was emphatic when giving her point of view “I dream of seeing my daughter happy. That idea of ​​signing a piece of paper changes your life and that you are happy forever is something that we should even get out of girls’ heads. “Women don’t need to get married to be happy,” said the businesswoman.

Laura Spoya confirms marriage of Deyvis and Cassandra

‘America Today’ revealed today his conversation with Laura Spoyawho confirmed that this Saturday the civil wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid would take place. “I ask Casse, is your wedding on Saturday? And she says ‘yes’ to me.”said the former miss Peru.

In addition, Ethel Pozo’s program had access to the list of gifts requested by the future spouses. They ordered an Apple iPad Pro, valued at 5,299 soles; an ecological fireplace, valued at 3,700 soles; a pizza oven, valued at 2,079 soles, a multifunctional printer, valued at 949 soles, and a fondue maker valued at 300 soles.