Love triumphed. Deyvis Orosco and her partner, Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, were married in a private ceremony held at a well-known Miraflores hotel. The couple known in the middle of the show enjoyed a night to remember: in the company of family and close friends, some images were shared on social networks. However, one of the most moving moments of the night was when The cumbia singer gave a speech addressed to the mother of his son.

What was Deyvis and Cassandra's first dance as husband and wife like?

After saying “yes, I accept,” the Grupo Néctar singer and the businesswoman performed the traditional dance as married couples. They both looked very happy. Everyone present at the wedding applauded them as the two began to dance.

The video of this unforgettable moment was shared by the model and former miss Peru, Valeria Piazzawho was also one of the illustrious guests at the event and left a small message for the newlyweds: “May you always be very happy.”

What speech did Deyvis give to Cassandra at her wedding?

One of the most emotional moments of the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez was when the Peruvian artist dedicated some tender words to the mother of his son. This part of the celebration was captured by the attendees and was spread on social networks, in which more than one was impressed by the speech.

“The only thing I want is for you to know that every day I am going to work hard to be the best for you, my son, our family. You make me immensely happy every day I wake up”expressed the interpreter of 'Don't think you're so important'.

