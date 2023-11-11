Deyvis Orosco He is one of the most recognized Peruvian artists in Peru due to the legacy of Grupo Néctar. The singer took the lead of the group when he was barely 20 years old and, from that moment, he forged his career with a lot of effort and dedication. Recently, the singer of ‘Don’t believe so important’ announced – in conversation with Carlos Orozco – his new facet as a music producer and revealed that his goal is to create an industry in our country. However, a complementary fact caught the attention of many users on social networks.

What did Deyvis Orosco say?

Deyvis Orosco explained his musical career and commented that his participation marked a precedent in history. “I was the first artist to perform a cumbia concert because before there were dances that were groups on stages entertaining parties. I was the first to bring LED screens and this show to an emblematic venue such as El Huaralino (… ) I started using panels”said the singer.

Users criticize Deyvis Orosco

This fact caused outrage among Internet users and they called it “believed.” “He puts flowers on his own”, “Conclusion: Deyvis is the Jesus Christ of cumbia”, ““He will never have the humility of his father, not even Johnny Orozco dared to do so.”“Magaly was not wrong about me, me, me”, “How humble”, were the most notable comments.