Love triumphed! Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid will seal their union in a romantic wedding, which will take place this Thursday, December 21. A few weeks ago, Jessica Newton's daughter and the singer announced the news on their social networks with a tender video showing photographs of both of them when they were children. Within hours of getting married, we will review how began their love story, from how much they are committed, how many children have and all the details of your wedding.

YOU CAN SEE: Deyvis Orosco surprised Cassandra Sánchez with an unexpected detail prior to her wedding

How did the love story between Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez begin?

Many followers of the couple Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez They wonder how they met: we tell you that the protagonists have never revealed this detail. “We keep that to ourselves,” they noted.

It should be noted that their romance was born from a friendship that later turned into love.“Neither of us were looking for (a partner),”clarified thedaughter of Jessica Newtonwho was the first to make public her romantic relationship with the popular 'Bomboncito' in December 2018.

Jessica Newton, her husband Fernando, Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez together at an event. Photo: Diffusion

Let us remember that the businesswoman shouted her love for Johnny Orosco's son from the rooftops with a publication on her Instagram account: “…I can't take my smile off thinking about the nice weekend we spent together, laughing, enjoying and talking about the dreams and goals we have… I'm going to miss you, my love, see you in a few days. I love you”.

Then, Orosco He confirmed it in the defunct program 'En boca de todos'. “Love comes to you at the moment you least imagine or expect it, and it did… What I want is to be happy,” accurate.

In 2020, the couple decided to move into a home after two years of dating and had to face the pandemic together, which, despite everything, strengthened them even more.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez moved to live together in 2020. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra and Deyvis' religious wedding won't be in Peru? Jessica Newton surprises with revelation

How many times did Deyvis Orosco propose to Cassandra Sánchez?

According Jessica Newtonmother-in-law of Deyvis Orosco, he asked for Cassandra Sánchez's hand first time in 2020. According to the businesswoman, the cumbia singer knelt down and gave the engagement ring to his daughter when they were having dinner on the terrace of their house.

In February 2022, Johnny Orosco's son did it for second time. This proposal took place during a concert.

Despite being engaged, the couple did not reveal when they would get married and the wedding plans, which raised questions. This 2023, the two were encouraged to take the next step and shared the news with a video published on their social networks:

How many children do Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez have?

In November 2021,Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez They welcomed their first child, named Milan. To date, the child is 2 years old and 'Bomboncito' has revealed, in conversation with Verónica Linares for his YouTube channel, that he would like to raise a second heir with his partner. For her part, Jessica Newton's daughter also left the possibility open of bringing another baby into the world.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez with their son. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez

What will the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez be like?

This Thursday, November 21, the civil wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez in the Park Room, of the Miraflores Park hotel, starting at 6:00 pm It should be noted that the wedding report was broadcast by Trome and it was known that the guests at the wedding will attend with a respective 'dress code': women must wear a long dress and blue; the men, black tailor.