On the night of February 27, Deysi Araujo celebrated her 42nd birthday at her residence located in San Isidro, an event that was attended by celebrities such as Susy Diaz and Robert 'Clavito' Muñoz. However, the festive atmosphere changed when a financial sanction of S/4,500 by the municipality due to the magnitude of the celebration at his recent home.

What was the reason for Deysi Araujo's sanction?

Deysi Araujo She maintains that the celebration ended before midnight, with the last attendees leaving at 1:00 a.m. However, she is now faced with an unforeseen financial dilemma. The Municipality of San Isidro based the fine on a violation of municipal laws that occurred during the event. The well-known figure expressed his bewilderment, and explained that his celebration, which included mariachis and close friends, was considered an overflow beyond what was authorized.

“I'm sad because they gave me a fine for my birthday. It's very strange because we only stayed until 11.30 pm, at 1 am there was no one at my house, I only stayed with some friends, but talking. It turns out that two days ago I received a document from the Municipality of San Isidro where they fined me,” declared Trome.

Likewise, he commented on the high sum demanded: “4,500 soles. I don't know how I'm going to pay, I'm thinking of making a big deal Because where do I get the money? How am I going to pay a fine like that? Besides, there weren't many of us. In the note they made to me in Magaly (TV, the company) they commented that I had a great team, but it was small,” he added.

Will Deysi Araujo make a move to pay a fine to the Municipality of San Isidro?

Deysi Araujo turned 42 years old. Photo: LR/Instagram composition by Deysi Araujo

Deysi Araujo stated that the Municipality of San Isidro did not provide him with notice about his sanction in time after his birthday party, preventing you from taking advantage of a possible discount. Now, he faces a fine increased to 5,200 soles.

“I don't know what is happening, because I noticed that the notification from the municipality arrived days late to my department and that prevented me from making a statement.. I also couldn't take advantage of a discount because They are no longer S/4,500, but S/5,200”, he pointed.

Along these lines he announced that the April 6th will be a big mess to raise funds and pay the Municipality. Likewise, he said that he will no longer hold parties at his home. “No, imagine, I'm going to work to pay the municipality. This issue has me worried, they are taking the bread out of my mouth, I think they don't want me in San Isidro. It is too much. I started crying with anger“In my San Juan de Lurigancho I lived peacefully, no one took money from me like that,” he said for Trome.