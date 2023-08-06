In a recent interview, the popular influencer Deysi Araujo talked about her friendship with Mark Vito, ex-husband of the Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori. The appearance of content on TikTok in which both share moments has generated a wave of comments about a possible romance between them.

Deysi Araujo expressed her surprise at the speculation that has arisen on social networks as a result of her publications with Mark Vito in recent days. The influencer mentioned that from the moment she met him, Vito He appeared to be a very attentive person..

“No, there is no romance, nothing to do with those rumors. We are friends, he is a very cool person, very cool. We had met before he told me he was crazy to meet mebut we didn’t keep in touch because we didn’t exchange numbers,” he told Trome.

Araujo was emphatic in pointing out that they currently do not have a formal relationship, but did not rule out the possibility that a romance could blossom in the future. According to her own words, both are enjoying their friendship and sharing time together, which has aroused the interest of her followers.

“In life, nothing can be ruled out. For now I like it super well there is a lot of chemistry between us and, furthermore, he is an athlete and leads a healthy life”, he commented.

So far, none of those involved have given more details about the nature of their relationship, but this has not stopped the speculation and comments on social networks. The followers of both characters have expressed their support and curiosity about their possible romance.

