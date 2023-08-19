Deysi Araujo shared one of the new achievements that she obtained thanks to her work for so many years. The dancer presented her new apartment located in the San Isidro district on the Magaly Medina program. The figure of the Peruvian show business let the cameras into the ‘Urraca’ space and showed inside it her new property valued at approximately 300,000 dollars.

How is the new and expensive apartment of Deysi Araujo?

Deysi Araujo will leave the San Juan de Lurigancho district to start living in her recently acquired apartment in San Isidro. The former vedette took a tour of the facilities of her home.

As seen in the images, the house has a kitchen of considerable size, a main room with a spacious closet and its own bathroom with a tub. In the same way, it has a privileged view of the skies of the Lima district.

What did Magaly Medina say about Deysi Araujo’s apartment?

Host Magaly Medina was surprised by the acquisition of Deysi Araujo. In addition, she stated the amount that the dancer would have paid for her new apartment.

“It is an apartment that has cost her around 300,000 dollars, 299,000 dollars, she told us. She is going to arrive happy and content to her new neighborhood,” said the ATV figure.

