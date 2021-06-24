Christian Cueva and Deysi Araujo continue in the eye of the storm after the ex-dancer assured that the footballer invited her to Brazil to enjoy a vacation.

The Peruvian team sent Deysi Araujo a public letter in which warns you to rectify your statements and show proof of the alleged invitation. The letter was published on his official Instagram account.

“Otherwise, I give you a period of 24 hours to respond to this communication and attach the evidence,” reads the letter from the popular ‘Aladdin’.

However, the ex-vedette, far from being intimidated, responded to Christian Cueva with a notarized letter in which he points out that what has been said will not be rectified.

“I have clearly stated that it was not his person who called me and for my part I did not pay attention to that invitation and even less did I take it into account. For my part, I have not declared anything against you, nor do I have to rectify myself, ”the document reads.

In addition, she demands that she not send her “intimidating letters” because otherwise she will be the one to take “the pertinent legal actions to enforce her rights.”

Deysi Araujo responds to Christian Cueva

What did Deysi Araujo say about Cueva’s supposed invitation?

The ex-dancer Deysi Araujo gave an interview to a local media about the alleged links of Christian Cueva with figures from the national show. At one point, she stated that the footballer’s manager contacted her to arrange a meeting in Brazil.

“Cueva also came to take me to Brazil. He contacted me through his manager, he told me that they gave me everything paid to go to Brazil and I was scared “, was the statement of the former vedette.

Christian Cueva: I only forgive God and my family

Christian Cueva was asked whether footballers should be judged only by what they do on the pitch or if personal issues also matter. In this regard, he mentioned that the private lives of the players are only part of the athlete’s personal sphere.

“Personal life is personal. It is definitely very difficult for people or a part of the press not to comment on something. In the end, all I have to do is play soccer and if I have to correct something in my life I will talk it internally with myself and my family. The idea is always to improve. The only one I have to ask for forgiveness is God and my family, “he said.

Pamela López distances herself from Christian Cueva

The wife of Christian Cueva confirmed that she is estranged from the footballer. Through her social networks, Pamela López reported that the decision was made by mutual agreement.

The message was spread through his Instagram account, in which he also asked his followers to respect his decision and the privacy of his family.

Pamela López: “Christian Cueva and I have decided to give ourselves some time”

“As of today, Christian Cueva and I have decided to give ourselves some time. Out of respect for my children, I ask that they not involve me in things that are not my own. Thank you, ”the statement reads.

They capture Christian Cueva in a private meeting

Cameras of Magaly TV, the firm recorded the footballer of the Peruvian team Christian Cueva in a private meeting with alcohol.

According to the video broadcast on the show business program, the incident occurred days before his trip to Brazil for the Copa América 2021.

