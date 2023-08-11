A new romance? Magaly Medina He predicted that the love between Mark Vito and Deysi Araujo would have been born after seeing the TikTok they recorded. And it is that, in the clips you can see the chemistry and complicity that they maintain. When consulted, the protagonists claimed to be good friends, but did not rule out a relationship in the future. Even recently, the dancer celebrated the birthday of Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband at her house and they stayed together until the wee hours of the morning.

Is Deysi Araujo interested in Mark Vito?

Deysi Araujo was invited to the set of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ and told details of her last meeting with Mark Vito. She revealed that the day they saw each other coincided with the American’s birthday and, therefore, she decided to entertain him in passing. He also recounted the gesture that he had with her.

“Nice to say: ‘I’ll wash your dishes’, because nowadays men are macho and don’t want to help you. It’s pretty cute, actually. (Could you fall in love with a man like that?) Yes, of course, because he is also thoughtful, very attentive,” he told Magaly, who specified that the couple was together from 8:00 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

The ‘Urraca’ cameras took advantage of the fact that Mark was at the ATV facilities to record with JB and did not hesitate to ask him about his evening with the former vedette. “Very detailed, very pretty, we had a great time. She is a great woman, with a lot of artistic talent, but inside she is also a very beautiful person. I do not rule out anything, we are not at that stage yet, ” he said about a possible romance.

Did Mark Vito want to meet Deysi Araujo?

Mark Vito has been the latest revelation in the world of entertainment, since after divorcing Keiko Fujimori, he has begun to create content for TikTok and has managed to collaborate with public figures such as Fabio Agostini, Timoteo, Yolanda Medina, Susy Díaz and, now, with Deysi Araujo.

Apparently, Mark Vito really wanted to record with the former vedette, as she confirmed. She mentioned that they both exchanged numbers when they met for a ‘JB on ATV’ skit.

Mark Vito goes out of his way to compliment Deysi Araujo, his new friend. Photo: Capture/ATV

“He told me that he was crazy to meet me, but we didn’t keep in touch because we didn’t exchange numbers and, a few days ago, when we met on JB’s show, we decided to record some things”revealed.

