Deysi Araujo spoke, through his official account of Facebook, to deny that she is the protagonist of a intimate video circulating on social networks, as some netizens speculated. In her publication, the ex-dancer clarified that she only appears at the beginning of the clip in question.

“To all my fans, followers and other friends … I want to inform you that a video is running on social networks where, although it is true, in the first seconds I am seen in the foreground, in sexy clothes, as I normally appear in my count of OnlyFans. In the following seconds, a woman is seen, I have to clarify that that woman, with that great resemblance to me, is not me, “he said.

Deysi Araujo She was quite outraged by what happened and clarified to all her fans that she does not share sexual images through her account OnlyFans.

“That content is not usually posted on any social network ever, so I’m sorry to break the hearts of so many fans who thought it was me. I hope this is clear to everyone. While it is true I sell sensuality, but not sexuality … You can follow me or see my true content in my OnlyFans. Thank you for your concern and I love you very much, “he declared on Facebook.

Deysi Araujo denounced death threats and extortion

In August 2020, Deysi Araujo revealed that she was threatened with death and extortion, through a post on her official Facebook account.

“Five years ago, when I was just starting out, something similar also happened to me. But now it is very worrying because we are living in a difficult situation and every day we see cases that happen ”, said the ex-dancer to La República.

Deysi Araujo ventures as a fashion designer

In an interview for On everyone’s lips, the former vedette Deysi Araujo assured that she is moving away from the stage because she will now venture into the world of fashion.

She revealed that she has become a fashion designer. “I’ll tell you that I changed my feathers and sequins for my new friends: my serger and my straight machine … It’s something that I love to do,” said the artist while showing some of her designs.

