The former vedette Deysi Araujo He spent his birthday with Susy Díaz, one of his best friends.

Deysi Araujo celebrated his 41st birthday in style on an unforgettable day. The former vedette forgot her lovesickness and joined her lifelong friends, such as the popular Susy Díaz and “Negra Petróleo”, to reach the El Huaralino complex. In the middle of cadets and a limousine, the ‘Redhead’ got out of the car like a princess and walked under the crossing of swords that formed her ‘chambelanes’. Deysi Araujo danced, sang and toasted to another year of life.

Deysi Araujo also celebrated her birthday accompanied by a live orchestra. Such was her emotion that she even had a spectacular fall. Magaly Medina’s cameras recorded the entire event.