Deisy Araujo She was a guest in the last edition of the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”, broadcast this Saturday, June 3. The exvedette could not help but break down before the difficult moment she is going through due to extortionists, who threaten her and demand a contribution of 50,000 soles in a short time. Along these lines, the Peruvian artist was embarrassed and outraged at having to leave her house, which she built with great effort, because of these criminals.

“My dream was to build that house to have my parents with me and that’s what I achieved (…). I get ahead for them (…). I have no peace (…). I feel pain, sadness, anger. It’s not fair to go through this situation. I am father and mother to my son,” he said. Araujo quite moved.

Deysi Araujo breaks LIVE threatened extortionists "I have no peace"