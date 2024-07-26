Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Deyaar Development Company revealed positive financial results for the first half, as the company recorded a remarkable growth in profits of 71% for the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, reaching AED 202.6 million before tax, compared to AED 118.5 million during the same period of the previous year, and after tax, profits amounted to AED 188.6 million, achieving a growth of 59%.

The company’s total revenues in the first half of 2024 increased by 6%, rising from AED 628.9 million in the same period in 2023 to AED 664.4 million.

The company’s other business units’ revenues grew by 8% to AED 159.1 million in the first half of 2024 compared to AED 147.6 million in the first half of 2023, while earnings per share increased by 59%, rising from 2.71 fils in the first half of 2023 to 4.31 fils in the first half of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company witnessed a 101.41% year-on-year growth in profits, reaching AED 125.1 million, a significant increase from AED 62.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter profitability after tax amounted to AED 115.7 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said: “Following Deyaar’s strong financial results in 2023 and Q1 2024, we are pleased to witness the company’s continued growth, which is largely attributed to the well-thought-out strategic directions and business model that Deyaar follows.”

He added: “2024 was a pivotal year for our company, during which we achieved distinguished accomplishments, including distributing profits to shareholders for the first time in Deyaar’s history.”