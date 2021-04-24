Dexter morgan, the famous serial killer, is one of the most charming Machiavellian faces on the small screen. With eight seasons over, the series about the character kept its fans in suspense, but the end was not to the liking of several who demanded that they remake it without further response.

Seven years after its conclusion, Showtime announced a miniseries (lucky ninth season) that will bring back to Michael C. Hall like the murderer. It will be a direct continuation to correct the mistakes of the past and give a worthy ending to the protagonist.

The recordings began in early 2021 and its premiere could occur at the end of the same year. Meanwhile, the television channel released a teaser trailer for the new chapters that takes up the character living in self-imposed exile as a lumberjack.

As we can see in the preview, an ax lies embedded in a tree stump, with flames in the background. At the same time, Dexter’s voiceover comments: “How good it is to get back to nature. His nature ”, which moved the thousands of fans of the show.

In addition to Michael C. Hall, the show will feature several well-known faces from the industry: Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Territory), Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Previously, the actor told The Daily Beast that opportunities to reprise the character were never lacking, but he had no immediate plans. In addition, no production company had made him feel that he was worth it, which he regretted, because there was still a lot of potential to be exploited in fiction.