After eight years and with eight seasons already finished, Showtime brings back the famous serial killer Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, in a ninth installment that will restore the errors of the previous sagas.

Let’s remember that the end of the eighth part of the fiction did not quite please the fans and, after years of waiting, the criminal returns in a shocking trailer.

“He is only a soul with good intentions,” said the publication of the American network on Twitter along with the video that shows Dexter inside a cabin in the dead of winter.

Dexter, season 9 – trailer

Likewise, you can see in the reflection of the window a person tied on a sofa and with his head completely covered, struggling to flee the place. All this happens while showing the smile of the villain without any remorse.

As expected, this installment promises to continue with the disturbing crimes committed by the murderer and the resolution is expected to captivate fans of the popular franchise.

Dexter Season 9 will have 10 episodes and will arrive this fall. In addition, it will have two new actors as part of its cast: Clancy Brown as the main antagonist and Jamie Chung in his role as creator of podcasts related to true crimes.

What is Dexter about?

Dexter is a blood spatter forensic examiner for the Miami Police Department. However, what few know is that the protagonist is a psychopath who, at the end of his shift at the police station, looks for questionable criminals and kills them to satisfy his particular morality.