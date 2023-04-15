In a new achievement that confirms its leadership in the use of space technologies to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.. DEWA successfully launched its second nano-satellite “DewaSat-2” aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Base weather in California, USA.

The nanosatellite was designed and developed by Emirati hands at the Authority’s Research and Development Center, in cooperation with the NanoAvionics company in Lithuania.

The “DewaSat-2” nanosatellite, of the “6U” type, features a high-resolution camera “4.7 meters” that will be used for Earth observation missions. The high-contrast camera provides continuous imaging in 7 spectral bands from an orbital altitude of about 500 km. The new satellite also includes devices for measuring the amount of greenhouse gases using infrared radiation.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​confirmed that DEWA is keen to take advantage of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and blockchain in exchanging information through satellite communications and earth observation technologies.

His Excellency said, “The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Space D program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in January 2021, aims to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of the authority’s networks, relying on Nano-satellites and remote sensing techniques, in addition to training an Emirati cadre specialized in the use of space technologies in electricity and water networks.

The launch of the second nano-satellite “DewaSat-2″ confirms that we are moving steadily towards leadership in the field of utilizing space technologies to increase the efficiency of the authority’s operations and the provision of electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality, in addition to the transfer of knowledge and experience and the training of national cadres in the field. Commission”.

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer indicated that DEWA aims for nano-satellite technology to be supportive of the authority’s cloud computing network, to enhance the digitization of energy and water networks, and raise the efficiency and effectiveness of planning, operation and preventive maintenance of the production, transportation and distribution sectors, smart networks and electric vehicle charging stations, in addition to To reduce costs and improve the investment of the Authority’s assets, as well as to develop use cases that contribute to the advancement of the service institutions sector around the world.

Engineer Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence Sector at DEWA, ​​explained that the high imaging accuracy of the “DewaSat-2” satellite will enable the authority to improve the operational performance of power production and water desalination plants, as multiple thermal imaging devices will be used. Spectrum and high-resolution devices used on spacecraft, specially designed for the use of electricity and water networks, in detecting thermal signatures in high-voltage transmission lines, substations, buildings and solar power plants.

Through the joint use of DEWASat-2 images and DEWASat-1 IoT measurements, DEWA will be able to improve the operational performance of power and water desalination plants by providing accurate estimates of seawater temperature and salinity, and tide detection. red, in addition to anticipating and monitoring the formation of fog.

It is noteworthy that DEWA launched DEWASAT-1 in January 2022, becoming the first service organization in the world to use nanosatellites to improve operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks. The nanosatellite was designed and developed at the Authority’s Research and Development Center in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Park.