Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and water sectors, and promising investment opportunities in them.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said in a statement today that the meeting discussed enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships between the Authority and Chinese companies, especially in the renewable energy sector, in support of Dubai’s clean energy goals.

The two sides exchanged views on best practices and opportunities in the fields of solar energy, energy storage, smart grid infrastructure, and others.

His Excellency Al Tayer stressed DEWA’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and within the framework of Dubai’s Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The meeting also discussed the participation of Chinese companies in exhibitions and conferences organised by the Authority, most notably the Water, Energy and Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX).

His Excellency Al Tayer pointed out that DEWA cooperates with a number of major Chinese companies in various energy fields, especially clean and renewable energy, as many major Chinese companies participate in DEWA’s projects, especially in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the Hassyan Power Generation Complex, according to the Independent Power Producer system.

For her part, Ou Bokian praised Dubai’s achievements in the field of sustainable development, and the role of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in leading the transition to clean energy in the emirate, noting the People’s Republic of China’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s goals in the field of energy and water, and enhancing cooperation with the Authority.