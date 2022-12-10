DEWA received 29 letters of interest to implement the first phase of the water desalination project in the Hassyan complex. With a production capacity of 120 million gallons per day, using reverse osmosis technology for desalination of sea water (SWRO), which is the first project implemented by the authority according to the independent water producer (IWP) model, and it will be operated in stages during the years 2025 and 2026.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​indicated that the authority relies on benefiting from clean solar energy to desalinate sea water using the latest reverse osmosis technologies, which are characterized by less energy consumption, thus contributing to achieving the UAE’s 2036 water security strategy. United Arab.

He added: “The authority is keen to work in accordance with the integrated strategy for managing water resources in Dubai 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources and using the latest technologies and innovative solutions. According to the strategy set, 100% of Dubai’s production of desalinated water in 2030 will come from a mixture of clean energy.” Which combines renewable energy sources and wasted heat, which will make Dubai exceed the target set globally regarding the use of clean energy in water desalination.. In addition, increasing the operational efficiency of separating the water desalination process from electricity production will save approximately 13 billion dirhams until 2030, with a reduction in the proportion of high carbon emissions.

It is noteworthy that the Authority has recently appointed a consortium comprising Deloitte, WSP and Addleshaw Goddard, to provide advisory services for the desalination project within the Hassyan complex.