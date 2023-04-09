Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced the completion of its preparations to launch its second nano-satellite, model “6U”, for remote sensing applications during the month of April, as part of the Authority’s space program (Space D).

The authority intends to launch “DewaSat-2” on board the “Falcon 9” rocket of the “SpaceX” company, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California.

Rakia. The nanosatellite was designed and developed at the Research and Development Center of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in cooperation with NanoAvionics in Lithuania. The new satellite features a high-resolution camera (4.7 meters) that will be used for Earth observation missions.

The high-contrast camera provides continuous imaging in seven spectral bands from an estimated orbital height of about 500 km. The new satellite also includes devices for measuring the amount of greenhouse gases using infrared radiation.

Through the joint use of DEWASat-2 images and DEWASat-1 IoT measurements, DEWA will be able to improve the operational performance of power and water desalination plants by providing accurate estimates of seawater temperature and salinity, and tide detection. Red, in addition to the expectation of fog.

It is noteworthy that DEWA launched “Dewa Sat-1” in January 2022, and it uses “LoRa IoT” communication technology, which is a protocol designed for long-range, low-power communications.