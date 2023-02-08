Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced that the authority is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology, with the support of Microsoft, and to benefit from it in its various internal and external services. At the world level and the first government institution in the United Arab Emirates to use this modern technology, as part of its continuous efforts to enhance its leadership locally and globally, as the authority continues to enhance its smart transformation process.

This came during Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer’s reception of Naim Yazbek, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, as this step is an affirmation of the pioneering authority’s successes in various digital fields, and a continuation of its journey in artificial intelligence that began in 2017 by developing a roadmap for artificial intelligence technologies, which was launched from During which a number of services and initiatives that rely on artificial intelligence technology to enrich the experience of customers, employees and all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of the Innovation and Future Sector at DEWA, ​​and Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Data Center for Integrated Solutions (Moro).

The authority intends to provide the “GPT Chat” technology by the Data Center and Integrated Solutions “Moro”, one of the authority’s subsidiaries within “Digital DEWA”, with the aim of providing services supported by this technology and employing it in the areas of customer and employee services to ensure the provision of integrated and advanced services that enhance productivity and meet needs current and future.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Our cooperation with Microsoft Corporation is a translation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, to take advantage of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve performance and improve people’s lives. And as part of our efforts to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative, and our endeavors to contribute to shaping a new digital future for the Emirate of Dubai through “Digital DEWA”, the digital arm of the authority, to be the first digital institution in the world, with self-control systems for renewable energy and its storage, with the expansion of the use of artificial intelligence and services digital”.

He added, “The Authority is investing in developing its digital infrastructure to accelerate the wheel of digital transformation with the aim of enhancing the happiness of customers and providing advanced digital services with added value that enrich their experience to enhance its global position as one of the most distinguished and pioneering service institutions in the world.”

For his part, Naeem Yazbek, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said: “I would like to commend DEWA’s pioneering spirit, and we look forward to working together to explore the possibilities of integrating advanced technologies into DEWA’s services to improve its business and services and enhance its customer experience.”

It is noteworthy that the “GBT Chat” technology relies on artificial intelligence and smart algorithms, and is characterized by its superior ability to interact with users through conversation, in addition to its advanced capabilities to learn and understand their needs and inquiries, and the ability to write code and solve software problems, in addition to its ability to build scenarios.

Reda Abdel Nour / Salama Al Shamsi