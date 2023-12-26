Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Nipa Nirunnut, Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Authority and institutions and bodies concerned with the energy and water sector in Thailand, and discussed topics of common interest. At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Al Tayer welcomed the Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, praising the efforts of the Thai Consulate in strengthening cooperation relations and exchanging the best global experiences and expertise in the sectors of renewable and clean energy, water and sustainability, and working to develop them to broader horizons.

The two sides discussed the prospects for strategic cooperation, and the contribution of Thai institutions and companies in the fields of renewable and clean energy, water and sustainability, which are pivotal sectors in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Thailand.

His Excellency Al Tayer reviewed the most important projects, initiatives and programs implemented by the Authority and support the vision of the wise leadership aimed at establishing a sustainable model for energy provision that supports economic growth, pointing to Dubai’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality within the framework of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality 2050 Strategy for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100%. of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by the year 2050. One of the Authority’s most prominent projects in the field of clean energy is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy park in one location in the world.

For her part, Nipa Nirunnot stressed the importance of enhancing trade and investment and exchanging experiences and technologies between the Kingdom of Thailand and the UAE, pointing to the great potential for cooperation and partnership, and exploring investment opportunities between Thai companies and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.