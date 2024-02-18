Dubai (Etihad)

As part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s participation in the “Emirates Innovates” 2024 activities, the Authority’s Innovation Center is organizing the second session of the “Clean Energy Hackathon” competition from February 19 to 21.

The competition attracts innovators and university students from around the world who specialize in sustainable innovations in the fields of energy, digital transformation, improving the efficiency of clean and renewable energy, enhancing its reliability, and achieving the integration of clean and renewable energy sources with other energy systems. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and President, said: Executive Director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority: “We are organizing the second session of the Clean Energy Hackathon competition in line with the directives of the wise leadership. We are committed to empowering young people, refining their knowledge, encouraging them to work in the field of clean and renewable energy, and motivating them to be creative and innovative to devise sustainable solutions that contribute to accelerating the energy transition and achieving neutrality.” Carboniferous. The competition revolves around three main tracks with the aim of improving the efficiency of clean energy sources and reducing their cost, ensuring the reliability and stability of renewable energy, as well as seamlessly integrating renewable energy into existing systems. These paths work to achieve maximum efficiency, overcome fluctuations in solar energy supplies, and invest in energy storage and distribution technologies and smart grid technologies in an innovative way.”

His Excellency added: “The Innovation Center works to support our efforts to enhance youth participation in creating positive change and contributing to shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide. Through the center, the Authority aims to raise the level of awareness about sustainability, in addition to refining national capabilities and enhancing business competitiveness in this promising sector, in a way that supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the carbon neutrality initiative of the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by the year. 2050”.

For his part, Engineer Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President of the Business Development and Excellence Sector at the Authority, said: “The Clean Energy Hackathon competition is part of the Authority’s endeavors to support efforts to confront climate change and enhance environmental sustainability.”

It is noteworthy that the first session of the “Clean Energy Hackathon” competition witnessed a remarkable positive competition between 48 participants, including innovators, university students and specialists. The competition attracted more than 110 participating students from 16 countries. The competition concluded its activities by crowning four winners with four valuable cash prizes.