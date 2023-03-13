DEWA has inaugurated a new main transmission station with a voltage of 11/132 kilovolts, with a conversion capacity of 150 MVA, in the Tilal Al Ghaf project, which is being developed by Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The project included laying underground cables with a voltage of 132 kilovolts, with a length of 300 meters, to connect the station to the main transmission network. The project required more than 800,000 safe working hours using the latest internationally approved technologies while ensuring the highest standards of security, safety and quality.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​said: “We continue our tireless efforts to provide advanced infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards, to meet the growing needs for energy and water, and keep pace with the needs of sustainable development in Dubai.

The inauguration of the new main transport station in Tilal Al Ghaf comes as part of our endeavor to keep pace with the urban expansion witnessed by the emirate, and our keenness to support urban projects implemented by the private sector. The authority’s reliance on the latest occupying technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, smart technologies and innovative practices in all its service and operational processes has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the power transmission system in Dubai and achieving the best performance among service institutions worldwide.”

For his part, Hawazen Esber, CEO of Integrated Cities Projects at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “In line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Majid Al Futtaim Properties continues to support the government’s vision.

As the first BREEAM-certified project, Tilal Al Ghaf takes an ambitious, practical and viable approach to sustainability by developing a healthy and premium destination for residents and visitors. The inauguration of the main transmission station in the project is a major achievement for the complex, and we extend our thanks to DEWA for its tireless efforts and continuous support.”

It is noteworthy that the total 132 kV transmission stations in Dubai reached 334 stations by the end of 2022, in addition to 29 stations under construction.

