The race to carbon neutrality is heating up globally, boosting demand for clean, renewable energy sources, while the hydrogen industry is poised for a major boom, opening up unprecedented opportunities to contribute to a more sustainable planet..

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) stated in a press release today that hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, is one of the fuels that has the potential to decarbonize various sectors..

The Authority explained that there are many innovations currently being developed in hydrogen technologies, especially the electrolysis of water to produce green hydrogen, which some describe as the fuel of the future, through renewable energy, in addition to improvements in the production of hydrogen from biomass and waste, as well as new methods for producing hydrogen from natural gas with reduced carbon emissions, in line with the global transformation in the energy sector and the increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy sources such as solar energy, hydropower, and others..

The statement pointed out the main challenges facing hydrogen production methods today, including cost competitiveness, as current hydrogen production, especially from renewable sources, is generally more expensive than traditional methods based on fossil fuels. Some hydrogen production technologies, such as advanced electrolysis or biomass pyrolysis, are still in the research and development stage, which requires further technical maturity, as the scalability of these technologies is essential for large-scale commercial use..

The latest global reports indicate that green hydrogen can be produced for $1.60 per kilogram by 2030, making it more competitive with current production methods, where the cost of production ranges between $3 and $6.5 per kilogram..

In terms of storage, advanced technologies such as hydrogen liquefaction, salt cavern storage and innovative solid hydrogen storage materials are being developed, ensuring efficient and reliable hydrogen storage..

DEWA stressed that these developments are crucial to enabling the widespread adoption of green hydrogen as an energy carrier, as figures and forecasts show the growing importance of green hydrogen with large investments and technological progress driving its rapid development and deployment..

The Green Hydrogen project, implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to produce hydrogen using solar energy. The hydrogen gas tank can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen produced using solar energy..

Since the launch of the green hydrogen project in May 2021, the facility has fully achieved its production targets, producing around 20 kilograms per hour of high-purity green hydrogen..

The pilot plant, which produces green hydrogen by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for different uses of hydrogen, including electricity generation and transportation, as part of a roadmap for a green hydrogen strategy that is being implemented in phases..

The project supports Dubai’s Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA plays a leading role in achieving this ambitious goal through pioneering renewable and clean energy projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar energy project in the world, based on the independent producer model. Its production capacity will exceed 5,000 megawatts by 2030, with total investments of up to AED 50 billion. The current production capacity of the complex is 2,860 megawatts..

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won the Green Hydrogen Project Award 2023 for its Green Hydrogen project, as part of the Future Hydrogen Awards, which were organised during the Green Hydrogen Conference in the Middle East and North Africa. (CGHM2023) In Dubai.