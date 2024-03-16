Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced its contribution of 20 million dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor Mothers established an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The campaign aims to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment.

Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, confirmed the authority’s keenness to participate in the Ramadan campaigns, and said: “We are keen to participate in all the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the Knight of Giving, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him. The owner of white hands and the global leader in providing relief to the distressed and deprived around all corners of the earth, as these initiatives represent a symbol of human solidarity, and a milestone in changing the lives of millions of people and enabling them to obtain the necessities of a decent life, most notably education, by providing sustainable opportunities for individuals and communities who are less fortunate for their education. “And qualify them, and develop their capabilities and skills in a way that enhances their stability.”

He added: “We are proud in the Authority to support the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which honors the giving of mothers and complements the qualitative successes achieved by previous Ramadan campaigns launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, as the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign will have an influential role in reducing the suffering experienced by them.” Millions around the world are the result of the absence of quality education for all, which is the greatest challenge facing the world today, and stands as an obstacle to achieving the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, which is (ensuring equitable and comprehensive quality education for all and enhancing lifelong learning opportunities for all).” .

The proceeds from the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign are used to implement educational projects in the most needy communities. These programs also give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

Four days after its launch, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign issued, through its website, more than 120,000 participation bonds in the campaign to donors in the names of their mothers out of kindness and gratitude for their giving.

Since its launch, the campaign has made it possible for the donor to obtain a certificate of participation in a language full of love and appreciation, and to present it as a gift to his mother, as an ongoing charity on her behalf that contributes to the establishment of the Endowment Fund to spread the light of knowledge in less fortunate communities, and to enable millions to have opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills and advance their lives toward… The best.

The great interaction with the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the entrenchment of the culture of giving and giving in Emirati society. This community demand also reflects the success of the campaign in investing in innovative ideas, diversifying contribution channels and facilitating the donation process for everyone who wishes to contribute in the name of his mother to establish an endowment fund to support education around the world.

