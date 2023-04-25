Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Engineer Youssef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Union for Water and Electricity, discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of clean and renewable energy and the use of modern technologies to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of electricity and water networks in the country.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stressed the importance of continuous cooperation and integration between the two sides in the energy and water sectors and improving efficiency, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the State. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the global leadership of the United Arab Emirates in all fields.

For his part, Engineer Youssef Ahmed Al Ali referred to the company’s role in achieving water security and developing the infrastructure of the electricity sector in the United Arab Emirates, noting the company’s position as one of the largest service institutions in the country, and the main provider of water supplies and electric power to about 1.5 million consumers worldwide. A wide geographical scope extending across five emirates, where it operates guided by the insightful vision of the wise leadership, with regard to the sustainability of these vital sectors and ways of managing them.