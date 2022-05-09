Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the completion of 98.83 percent of the project to extend main water transmission lines with a total length of about 36 km in several areas in Dubai, at a cost of 266 million dirhams.

The project includes improvements to the water network, including the installation and commissioning of pipelines along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road and the extension of pipelines from the Hassyan water pumping station to Dubai Investments Park and Al Maktoum International Airport and from the reverse osmosis desalination plant in the Jebel Complex Ali to produce electricity and water desalination to Sheikh Zayed Road and the implementation of these phases has been 100 per cent completed.

The project also includes the extension of water pipes from Al Nakhli Reservoir to Al Awir Roundabout along the Dubai-Hatta Street. The implementation rate was 95%, and extensions in the Muhaisnah area, the implementation rate was 98%, and from Marghem Wells to Dubai Al-Ain Street, and the implementation rate was 100%.. It is expected Completion of all phases of the project during July 2022.

The project sites include the extension of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Street, and the implementation rate has reached 100 percent, and from the water pumping station in the Hassyan complex to Dubai Investments Park and Al Maktoum International Airport, and the implementation rate has reached 100 percent, and from the Nakhli reservoir to Al Awir roundabout along Dubai Street – Hatta, the implementation rate reached 95 percent, and extensions in the Muhaisnah area reached 98 percent, and from Marghem Wells to Dubai Al-Ain Street, the implementation rate was 100 percent, and from the Mushrif Reservoir to Academic City Road, and the implementation rate was 67.17 percent.. It is expected to be completed All phases of the project during the month of July 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said, “Within the framework of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we are working to develop a world-class infrastructure for electricity and water to keep pace with the increasing demand in Dubai and ensure the provision of our services in accordance with the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality. Desalinated water reaches 490 million gallons per day.. We are keen to apply international best practices in all our projects and to adopt the latest technologies in the field of production, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks to raise production and operational efficiency.

He added: “We have made tangible achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability and increase the amount of water flow, in addition to increasing the water reserve. We aim to increase the storage capacity of the Emirate of Dubai to reach 1002 million gallons compared to the current capacity of 815 million gallons to keep pace with the requirements of sustainable development in Dubai. He explained that the authority’s efforts contributed to reducing the percentage of losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.3 percent today, which is one of the lowest rates recorded in the world, as this percentage reaches 15 percent in North America.

For his part, the Executive Vice President of the Water and Civil Engineering Sector at DEWA, ​​Eng. Abdullah Obaidullah, indicated that the project includes two sections, the first with total lengths of 12,482 km and 100% completed, and the second with total lengths of 24.03 km, with an implementation rate of 97.67 per cent. Supply, installation, inspection and commissioning of reinforced glass “GRE” water transmission pipes of various diameters, in addition to reinforced glass prefabricated rooms.



