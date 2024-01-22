After the resounding success of Prince of Persia and the Lost Crown, many are wondering what Ubisoft Montpellier's next project will be. While we do not have an official answer yet, The developers responsible for this title have made it clear that they would like to work on a The Legend of Zelda game.

Through a question and answer session in reddit, Christophe Pic, world director, and Rémi Boutin, senior game designer, were questioned about the possibility of working on other companies' properties. Thus, Pic expressed his desire to make a The Legend of Zelda game in a style similar to The Adventure of Link. This is what he commented:

“Personally, I would LOVE to work on the Zelda IP. Maybe a strange spin-off based on Adventure of Link? (and of course Castlevania).”

Let us remember that Zelda II: The Adventure of Link It was the sequel to the original NES title, which presented us with a sidescroll style of play and RPG elements that were not to the liking of all fans, but over the years it has gained a good fan base, and one of these appears to be Christophe Pic. Considering that Prince of Persia and the Lost Crown It's a 2.5D metroidvania, It would be interesting to see Ubisoft Montpellier take the reins of The Legend of Zelda in a project of this style.

While this may sound like a mere dream to many, this is a possibility. Let us remember that Ubisoft and Nintendo have had a great relationship, to the extent that Ubisoft Milan has been in charge of the Mario + Rabbids series. Thus, The possibility of the Montpellier division doing something with The Legend of Zelda in the future is not ruled out. Along with this, the Big N has expressed interest in letting other companies use its properties.

We can only wait to see if Ubisoft Montpellier has the possibility of working with Nintendo on a spin-off of The Legend of Zelda, something that would not be strange, since there is a precedent for Cadence of Hyrule. On related topics, you can check our review of Prince of Persia and the Lost Crown here.

Editor's Note:

Seeing Ubisoft Montpellier work together with Nintendo would be the dream of many gamers. More than The Legend of Zelda, I would like to see this studio be in charge of a new 2D Mario. The studio has a mastery over this genre, and if they are able to do something similar to what they presented to us Super Mario Bros. Wonderwe would be facing one of the best titles of the genre.

Via: The Gamer