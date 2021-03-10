“We didn’t have time for anything. When we wanted to find out, we had the fire within a thousand meters. And then everything was burned. None of the houses in the neighborhood remained. I never saw anything like it. ” Jorge Rodríguez lives in the El Callejón de los Artesanos neighborhood, in the Las Golondrinas area on Route 40.

His is one of the many families who were left with nothing after the devastating fires that two days ago are hitting the mountain range. “We keep what we are wearing, I swear. We were calm because the wind was going upwards and we thought that it was taking the fire towards the hills as it always does. But suddenly we had him next to us. And we had to leave with nothing.We loaded what we could into the truck and when we turned around the house had disappeared ”, he told Clarín.

Rodríguez is a retired police officer. He lived in Rawson. But he decided to go to Las Golondrinas 12 years ago. There he has (or had) a fish market. And with his retirement salary he managed to live with his wife Katy and their children Juan Ignacio, 12, and Lolita, 5. Everything was fine until the fire came. And he devoured everything he had. In the neighborhood they were all wooden houses. They were all consumed by fire.

The family together. “The fire left us with what we were wearing,” said Jorge Rodríguez.

“It is very sad to see everything burned. Even the fences. In ten minutes the fire took everything. Now we are in Lago Puelo in the house that a friend lent us. We will be there for a couple of days and then we will see how we continue. But we are not the only ones, there are about 300 houses that no longer exist. Many people who were left with nothing. It is the worst disaster I have ever seen in my life, ”added Rodríguez. And he said that “I never saw fire consume everything so fast.”

The fires in the Chubut mountain range broke out two days ago. The justice is investigating because it is believed that they were intentional. The towns of El Hoyo, Lago Puelo, El Maitén and Las Golondrinas area were the most affected. There are hundreds of evacuees and in Chubut, at least 12 missing. All from the town of El Hoyo. Although it rained and that helped to calm the advance of the flames a bit, the wind was intense during the afternoon of Wednesday. And that could make the situation worse in the coming days.

A disaster in Las Golondrinas. An entire neighborhood engulfed by flames.

“What we saw before was that the forest was burning. Some native species. But it never got this close to the houses. I think it was not a major catastrophe because God did not want it. If it took us a few more minutes to get out of the house, put things in the truck, and leave, I don’t think we were counting it. Because the fire came as unstoppable gusts, “added the former member of the Chubut police.

Now he waits, like all the people affected, for some help to arrive. “The truth is, I don’t know how this is going to end. What I can say is that it will take a long time for everything to return to normal. We first saw the tongues of fire in the distance, far away, on the slopes. But suddenly everything changed. It is an image that I think we will never forget with my family, ”Rodríguez concluded.

Look also

