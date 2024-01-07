Yesterday's cold day was not an obstacle for devotion, love and faith to the Child Jesus to prevail above all in the most beloved festivity and tradition of the Abaraneros. For the second consecutive year it was not possible to kiss the images due to the health situation, but this circumstance did not prevent the joy of receiving the Child in the almost three thousand homes in the urban area and districts from being identical or more than in previous years.

As it fell on the weekend, the influx of public was greater. In total 28 images participated. The Abarán City Council financed five brass bands that enlivened the streets, among them 'We Are Not in a Hurry' and 'Los Revoltosos'.

The party organized by the Brotherhood of Animas began early in the morning with the visit of an image of the Child Jesus to the hospital centers of La Arrixaca, Morales Meseguer, Reina Sofía and Cieza. At eleven o'clock and with the presence of the Three Wise Men, the priest Miguel Ángel Saorín had a special memory for “those who are not among us” and asked that, “not only the doors be opened to the Child, but also to the hearts of all neighbors”.

At three twenty-five minutes in the afternoon and with the Spanish anthem performed by the Santa Cecilia musical group and the launching of a fireworks, thirteen images of the Child appeared after the mass in San Juan Bautista that repeated their traditional route. Five hundred people witnessed the departure and began to dance and sing Christmas carols.

Traditional music



In order for the elderly and sick people to worship the Child, two images were moved to nearly a hundred homes to comply with the tradition. The departure of another nine images from the parish of San Pablo was massive after eight at night. Representing the regional government, the Minister of Agriculture, Sara Rubira, attended, accompanied by the mayor, Jesús Gómez, and members of the Corporation.

The Christmas carols and traditional music were heard in the square and adjacent streets, while the animators and bearers of the images began their journey. The party ended after three in the morning.