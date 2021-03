Are things by their name Juan Gómez Ayala, in the Neighborhood Association of the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM

Not long ago I was chatting with my good friend Rogelio, right in front of what used to be the Bank of Spain building or, in other words, the Pedreño Palace, the current headquarters of Caja Murcia. And while we admired the sculpture of the Icue, we both wondered when a sculpture by the journalist Cartagen was going to be placed in the Trimilenaria.