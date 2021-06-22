It was quite a surprise, even for its director, Mario Camus.

‘The holy innocents’, the adaptation of the homonymous novel that Miguel Delibes published in 1981, became one of the highest grossing films of 1984, remaining on the bill for almost a year and a half. That x-ray of gray Spain in the 60s, which the writer had drawn with such good judgment through the relationships between the owners of an Extremaduran farmhouse and the family that serves them, raised more than 500 million pesetas in its passage to the big screen.

Today, the film starring, among others, Alfredo Landa, Terele Pávez, Juan Diego and Paco Rabal, is still in force and has been chosen by viewers as the best in Spanish cinema, gathering 5% of the votes, followed by

‘Eight Basque surnames’,’ Thesis’, ‘The others’,’ Torrent ‘,’ The sea ‘,’ Welcome, mister Marshall ‘,’ It is not little dawn ‘,’ All about my mother ‘and’ Women on the edge of a nervous breakdown. ‘

Is the result of

‘The Spanish and the cinema’, a study prepared by AMC Networks International Southern Europe from

1,515 interviews, with a representative sample of citizens between the ages of 16 and 70 from all over the country, to discover how often cinema is consumed and which are our favorite works, actors and directors.

Among the most interesting data, it is observed that 70% of those surveyed watch more than five films a month, either in theaters or on television; and 25%, more than ten. In addition, 80% watch movies with someone, which shows that it is still a social event.

As for the reasons why viewers choose one film or another, in 60% of cases there is word of mouth and personal recommendations. Criticism and reviews in the media is the other great criterion in 42% of cases. Except among young people aged 16 to 26, who prefer social networks and ‘influencers’ to traditional criticism.

The favorite genre of Spaniards is science fiction and fantasy (18.81%), then thriller (17.76%), action (16.70%), romantic comedy (12.41%) and terror (9.83%). Here the separation by sex is evident: women have a preference for romantic comedy (20%) and men for science fiction and fantasy (25%).

In the category of favorite film, sagas, science fiction and fantasy predominate in a list in which the first positions are occupied by

‘Star Wars’, ‘Titanic’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Life is beautiful’ and ‘The Avengers’. There is no doubt either that the favorite director is Steven Spielberg, followed at a distance by Pedro Almodóvar, Quentin Tarantino and Alejandro Amenábar.

Finally, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts take the top positions in the section of preferred actor. The best placed Spaniard on this list is Antonio Banderas, in eighth position. Penelope Cruz must settle for the thirteenth.

