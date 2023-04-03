Monday, April 3, 2023, 1:10 p.m.



| Updated 2:11 p.m.



And four years later, the faithful were able to kiss the feet of the Lord of the Malecón again. “I was wishing it was”, Mari Carmen pointed out with emotion and supported on her walker, who began to participate in this ritual 56 years ago, hand in hand with her parents, and who has lamented every Easter, since the pandemic broke out, not to be able to pay their respects to the Christ of Forgiveness. “He’s the greatest,” she commented fervently. “I’m even nervous,” pointed out another neighbor almost on the run.

“San Antolín today is Murcia,” highlighted Pedro Ignacio, who has been a standout in the procession that will tour the streets of the capital this Holy Monday. “People asked us for it and with certain precautions, placing a cloth to clean the carving, we have recovered the besapié, properly speaking, four years later,” explained the president of the Forgiveness Brotherhood, moments before the revered carving returned to the land among his devotees, accompanied by an explosion of applause, in one of the most emotional acts of Holy Week in Murcia.

It was a Marine Infantry picket that received the figure to present it to an overflowing church in San Antolín with queues at the door to be able to approach the Lord of one of the most traditional neighborhoods in the city. There was no shortage of authorities at this meeting, including the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, councillors, councilors or the rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján.