Adhik Maas: On the last Monday of Malamas, a large crowd of devotees gathered in the Baba court. Among these, the number of devotees from Uttar Pradesh with Bihar was high. After the opening of Baba Vaidyanath Temple at 4.15 am, Kancha Jal Puja was held with a limited number of Tirthapurohit.

After this, duly worshiped Baba Vaidyanath from 4.30 to 5.15 in the morning. The temple floor was opened for the devotees to see Baba Vaidyanath from 6 to 2 in the morning. A maximum number of 125 devotees were allowed to darshan after ensuring social distance. The magistrates and security personnel followed the social distance with all the health related standards and the devotees were shown Baba.

One thousand devotees visited Baba Vaidyanath. Devotees from various places in Uttar Pradesh arrived in Babanagari, who considered Malmas as the best month. After bathing in Sivaganga, everyone queued up. Due to increasing crowd of devotees, their queue for watering went from outside the Q complex to close to Sivaganga. Everyone announced the bol-bomb and waited for their turn. Due to increasing crowd of devotees, the streets and markets near Shivganga and Baba temple were illuminated. Let it be said that in view of the increasing danger of Corona, the facility of online entry pass for entry into the temple has been implemented. Seeing the danger of Kovid-19, elderly, sick, children, women who are receiving health benefits are being urged to avoid visiting the temple right now. In addition to the areas around the temple from the point of view of law and order, magistrates, police forces and employees have been deputed in the temple premises. After being scanned with a thermal scanner, after using the mask and being sanitized, the Mansinghi Footover Bridge is being entered into the Baba temple.

