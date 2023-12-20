Devolver says we'll be able to join Mr. Meatless (a mysterious and historical figure from Devolver, who appears as a skeletal face), Santa Claus and “other surprise guests” to discover new details about the publisher's games in a special “regular and completely healthy.” In case you're not familiar with Devolver Digital, this is a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Devolver announced Devolver Public Access an event scheduled for 5pm on December 21, 2023. During the show, the duration of which has not yet been revealed, we will be able to discover some news about games, including Baby Steps, Pepper Grinder and The Plucky Squire.

Games confirmed for Devolver Public Access

Devolver Public Access, as mentioned, will allow us to at least see three games: Baby Steps, Pepper Grinder and The Plucky Squire. However, that doesn't mean there won't be room for more, perhaps some new features that haven't yet been announced.

Baby Steps is a new (literally) physics-based walking simulator from Bennett Foddy (Getting over it with Bennett Foddy), Cuzzillo and Boch.

Pepper Grinder is a 2D action game in which we are armed with a drill and can pass through the terrain to explore and fight enemies.

Finally, The Plucky Squire is a delightful action and platform adventure that allows us to move from 2D environments to 3D places, with also a change in graphic style.