The publisher Digital Devolver he promised that next week he will share more details on the Devolver Direct, its annual event showcasing what’s coming in the coming months and years. How not to be excited about what promises to be an epochal event, at least from the point of view of sympathy?

Devolver Digital has been known for years for throwing over the top summer presentations. The tradition was born when theE3in reaction to the traditional conferences of the big publishers, and has subsequently been maintained, confirmed year after year, so much so that it has become a fixed and unmissable appointment.

Devolver Digital already has a lot announced this year, including The Plucky Squire, Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, Gunbrella, Wizard With a Gun, Neva and The Talos Principle 2, so the presentation could be particularly interesting. It is therefore possible that the release dates of these titles are revealed, that the gameplay of some of them is shown and that new ones are revealed.

One of the latter could be linked to the artwork visible in the tweet with the announcement, which is difficult to identify. Looking closely it appears to be the profile of a mouse, but linking it to previously announced games is impossible. We’ll see.